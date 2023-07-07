10 Of The Best Military War Games To Play In 2023

While there's undoubtedly a tremendous amount of diversity in video games, with popular franchises such as "Minecraft" and "The Legend of Zelda" selling millions of copies worldwide, few have seen the sustained success of the military war sub-genre. You just have to look at the vast number of players invested in games like "Call of Duty," "Rainbow Six Siege," and "Counter-Strike" to get an understanding of how in-demand these types of games are.

From lightning-fast first-person shooters full of high-octane action to strategy games requiring careful thought and consideration, military war games come in many forms. However, all of them allow players to play an active role in conflicts — regardless of whether it's as a soldier caught up in the fighting on the front line or as a commander directing the battle from above.

With so many great war games available across every platform, knowing which releases are worth checking out can be difficult. That doesn't mean it is impossible, though, and these standout military war games are still worth playing in 2023.