10 Of The Best Military War Games To Play In 2023
While there's undoubtedly a tremendous amount of diversity in video games, with popular franchises such as "Minecraft" and "The Legend of Zelda" selling millions of copies worldwide, few have seen the sustained success of the military war sub-genre. You just have to look at the vast number of players invested in games like "Call of Duty," "Rainbow Six Siege," and "Counter-Strike" to get an understanding of how in-demand these types of games are.
From lightning-fast first-person shooters full of high-octane action to strategy games requiring careful thought and consideration, military war games come in many forms. However, all of them allow players to play an active role in conflicts — regardless of whether it's as a soldier caught up in the fighting on the front line or as a commander directing the battle from above.
With so many great war games available across every platform, knowing which releases are worth checking out can be difficult. That doesn't mean it is impossible, though, and these standout military war games are still worth playing in 2023.
NavalArt
"NavalArt" is a relatively new game, having first released in 2018 on PC. Boasting the tagline "Build, Battle, Share," the game is entirely based on those three concepts. A sandbox game at its heart, "NavalArt" gives players the opportunity to design their very own warships. Unlike many other war titles, though, this release puts a lot of emphasis on the design portion of the gameplay. Ships can be highly customized, with designers able to place weapons, equipment, and rooms on their new ships, using the vast options available to make each ship truly unique.
That's only part of the process, though, as the placement of each part can profoundly affect how the ship performs on the water. Players will want to test the ship throughout the building process to ensure it has no problems preventing it from operating on the water. After this, players can use the ships in single-player campaign missions or multiplayer matches against other players. The game's extensive modding community also means that users can use thousands of additional fan-made ships and items to expand the base game significantly at no extra cost.
With thousands of positive reviews from fans and an average rating of 9 out of 10 from players on Steam, "NavalArt" is undoubtedly one of the most realistic and exciting war games on the market.
Call to Arms
The successor to the "Men of War" series, a real-time tactics game set during the Second World War, "Call to Arms" is a spin-off with a more modern-day setting. The plot sees the United States Army battling against another faction, the Global Revolutionary Movement. Developed by Digitalmindsoft, it has the same basic gameplay as its predecessor series, with players controlling squads of various units as they fight to control territories or destroy opposing forces.
Like many other real-time strategy games, "Call to Arms" focuses on managing resources and carefully moving units across the map to outflank or outmaneuver enemies. The environment is highly destructible but also offers plenty of opportunities for cover. Taking advantage of your surroundings is essential to success in "Call to Arms," adding an extra dimension to the gameplay.
Offering both single-player and multiplayer modes, "Call to Arms" allows you to jump directly into the action, commanding a single soldier in third or first-person perspectives. You can also directly control tanks and other vehicles, such as helicopters. The "Call to Arms – Gates of Hell" expansion offers even more content for users, allowing players to switch to a World War II setting with an all-new campaign, along with additional multiplayer modes and extra weapons.
War Thunder
In many ways, "War Thunder" is similar to other free-to-play vehicular combat games like "World of Tanks." However, it sets itself apart by not focusing on a single type of vehicle, instead allowing players to battle it out using tanks, aircraft, and even naval vessels. Officially launched in 2013, "War Thunder" is now available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, and developer Gaijin Entertainment has since added support for crossplay across all platforms.
The main gameplay loop in "War Thunder" sees players engaging in massive battles with dozens of other players. The action can often become frantic, as players can choose between different vehicle types to use in battles and are forced to contend with air, land, and sea attacks. With vehicles taken from World War II up to modern times, a wide range of options are available to suit every playstyle.
What makes "War Thunder" so appealing, though, is that it offers experiences tailored to different types of players. Those who want a less realistic game that is less focused on authenticity and more on fun and explosions can play Arcade Mode. However, gamers who want a proper wartime experience with more realism can opt for Simulator Mode, which is far more challenging. New players who want both can also use Arcade Mode to get accustomed to the game without being overwhelmed.
Hearts of Iron IV
Many war games are set during the Second World War, from fast-paced first-person shooters to grand strategy games that put players in charge of a country's entire armed forces. "Hearts of Iron IV" leans more toward the second of those two, as you might expect from a game developed and published by the strategy game wizards at Paradox Interactive. Taking place during World War II, players are thrust into the role of the leader of a nation, and players can choose from any of the world's countries from the late 1930s up until 1948.
The gameplay revolves around managing every aspect of a nation during the war effort. Players can engage in diplomacy to try and make allies, research and start production on new technologies, or even construct equipment to help in the conflict. Depending on the chosen country, users face different problems and have specific challenges they must overcome, giving each nation in "Hearts of Iron IV" a unique starting position. All the while, players must build up their armed forces to protect on all fronts.
Since its launch in 2016, "Hearts of Iron IV" has received eight full expansions to add new features, including espionage actions and more detailed naval warfare. There is seemingly no end to the game's innovations in sight, as there's even more content on the way. Praised by critics and fans for its depth and detail, "Hearts of Iron IV" is not a casual game, but it can easily draw gamers in for countless hours.
Battlefield 2042
The "Battlefield" series has long been one of the most successful war franchises, directly competing with the likes of "Call of Duty." Yet, it has often set itself apart from traditional first-person shooters thanks to its emphasis on vehicle warfare and large-scale battles involving dozens of players. The latest entry in the long-running EA series is "Battlefield 2042," a game that certainly saw much criticism when it first hit store shelves in 2021. Developer DICE has since worked extensively over the last two years to fix many of those issues, issuing several updates and patches to enact improvements.
Forgoing a single-player campaign, "Battlefield 2042" is entirely a multiplayer experience. Set in a near-future world on the brink, players can battle against other teams to capture control points, defeat enemy forces, and survive using various weapons and vehicles. Unlike previous games in the series, "Battlefield 2042," also features a community-driven platform that allows users to customize their own maps and game modes, as well as a cooperative multiplayer mode.
DICE has continued to support "Battlefield 2042" with new content, releasing a series of downloadable content packs, including June 2023's "New Dawn" expansion. These updates have added everything from additional playable specialists to new maps and extra game modes. The game also supports cross-platform play, making this a good choice for those who have friends on different consoles. "Battlefield 2042" has come a long way since release, and now it's more worth checking out than ever.
Hell Let Loose
"Hell Let Loose" is another shooter set during World War II, with most of the action taking place on the Western and Eastern Fronts of the conflict. Initially developed by Black Matter, publisher Team17 took control of the game upon its release, eventually allowing Cover 6 Studios to develop post-launch content. Available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, "Hell Let Loose" was released in 2021 and has seen many content updates since that time.
The gameplay in "Hell Let Loose" revolves around large matches fought between two factions, the Axis and Allied powers. As a tactical first-person shooter, players are part of smaller squads of between two to six soldiers, depending on their role. These squads have set goals, and only squad leaders can communicate with soldiers outside their group. This creates a more focused experience while giving the sense that you are part of a broader battle. Meanwhile, a single commander can assist squads by deploying air strikes or armored vehicles.
Fans and critics have praised the game for its authentic portrayal of combat during World War II, as well as the way it emphasizes teamwork and communication. With several character classes to choose from, each match can feel very different.
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2
Unlike most first-person shooters, which focus on fast-paced action and more close-quarters combat, "Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2" takes the opposite approach. As you may have guessed from the name, this series is about tactics and stealth, rather than simply going in all guns blazing. Like its predecessor, this CI Games release tasks players with taking on the role of a sniper who must dispatch enemies from a distance and occasionally up close and personal, ensuring they do so without being sighted.
Set in the modern day, "Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2" takes place in a fictional Middle Eastern country called Kuamar. Players take on the role of Raven, who is tasked with helping rebels overthrow a tyrannical government that is committing atrocities against its people by putting his sniper skills to good use. The geographical setting allows for a wide array of environments, from rocky mountainous regions to vast deserts and traditional built-up urban areas.
The challenge in "Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2" comes from carefully considering many different factors when taking shots, as they sometimes have to travel over a thousand meters to reach their target. This isn't a game for those who lack patience, but players who like a more methodical gameplay experience might find surveying the enemy and taking a careful approach to be highly satisfying.
This War of Mine
In many respects, "This War of Mine" is unique as a military war game. It doesn't focus on intense fighting or commanding a unit in battle but shows a different side of warfare: How it affects the civilians caught up in the conflict. Developed by 11 Bit Studios, this survival strategy game follows a group of people attempting to stay alive in a city under constant attack from a hostile force. The ultimate aim is for you and those you lead to survive until a ceasefire can be negotiated, ending the war at long last.
The gameplay is mainly split into day and night activities. With soldiers on patrols and snipers watching the streets, it is only safe to venture outside the shelter during the dark hours. This means that players must stay indoors during the day crafting new tools, managing resources, and healing. When the sun sets, the survivors can leave the safety of the shelter to try and find valuable equipment and resources while encountering other NPCs.
What makes "This War of Mine" stand out is the ways in which players have to navigate moral dilemmas and make difficult decisions that can have devastating consequences. There's a strong risk-reward mechanic at play here, and the characters each have their own stories to explore. Most important of all is how "This War is Mine" shows the human cost of war.
Arma 3
Bohemia Interactive's "Arma" series has developed a reputation for being some of the most authentic military shooters on the market. "Arma 3" is no different in that respect, and the game has drawn plaudits for the way it simulates warfare on a large scale. It's also been noted as a step forward from its predecessors, with more extensive in-game environments, additional vehicles and weapons, and better support for mods from the active community. All of these factors have made it one of the most popular games on Steam, still drawing thousands of active players nearly a decade after its launch.
Set in the near future, "Arma 3" takes place primarily around a fictional island located in the Mediterranean Sea. However, various expansions released in the intervening years have added new areas for players to engage in battles. Matches generally involve large numbers of infantry soldiers and a variety of vehicles, really capturing the chaotic nature of war, although there is also a compelling single-player campaign for those who prefer to play alone.
Unlike other shooters, "Arma 3" also utilizes real-world physics as much as possible, meaning things like recoil and the penetration power of ballistics have a far greater effect than they usually do in games. "Arma 3" also features a dynamic weather system that effects the environment in different ways, adding even more realism to one of the best military war games.
World of Tanks
"World of Tanks" has established itself as one of the most popular war games in the world since launching in 2010. Despite its age, it's still played by millions of players every year and shows no signs of coming to a close any time soon. The free-to-play game is available across every major platform — including Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox — and addictive mobile versions have been developed alongside spin-offs such as "World of Warships."
As the name suggests, "World of Tanks" is a game all about tank warfare. Players control a single armored vehicle on a massive map populated with other players. The goal is generally to destroy the entire opposing team or capture specific points on the map and hold them for a set period of time. Vehicles are available from a wide array of countries, and there are several distinct types to choose from. Each tank has its own strengths and weaknesses, so players can choose the vehicle that best fits their playstyle. Some are faster but feature lighter armor and weapons, while others are designed entirely for causing widespread damage.
The sheer variety of tanks on offer keeps things from getting stale. It's almost shocking to find this amount of content in a free-to-play game, and it's never too late to jump in — even in 2023.