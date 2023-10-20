Musk Teases Twitter Subscription Tiers That Give More Bang For The Buck, But There's A Catch

Elon Musk is planning to hawk more subscription models to boost the revenue figures of X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. In a post, the X owner announced that the company is working on two additional tiers of X Premium, which started off as Twitter Blue and offers a bunch of exclusive features to paid users.

Two new tiers of X Premium subscriptions launching soon. One is lower cost with all features, but no reduction in ads, and the other is more expensive, but has no ads. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 20, 2023

Musk won't say how soon we can expect these new subscription products, but he did offer a glimpse into the core premise. At the center of the plans are ads. Current X Premium subscribers get a handful of useful features like longer posts with media embeds and the ability to edit posts. But more importantly, it puts a price on the coveted blue verified badge and cuts the number of ads users see in half.

One of the upcoming tiers will be priced lower than X Premium, but it will only bundle the exclusive features without reducing the number of ads appearing in a person's feed. Bloomberg recently reported that X was working on Basic, Standard, and Plus versions of X Premium. Next in line is possibly the "Plus" subscription tier that will offer a completely ad-free experience alongside all the other niceties that you get with the standard X Premium subscription. Looking over the industry, streaming companies like Disney and Netflix have recently started offering ad-free versions at a higher premium. On the other hand, Meta's own verified program offers no such ad-related perk.