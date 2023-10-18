Twitter's Latest Test Puts Some New Users In Read-Only Mode Unless They Pay

Elon Musk has a new plan to solve the spam and bot problem on X, formerly known as Twitter. That solution is called "Not a Bot" and it involves an unverified user paying $1 per year to prove that they are indeed human. If the user pays, they will have the ability to tweet and share content from other accounts, as well as to "like," reply to, and quote other posts. If the user doesn't pay, however, their account will be relegated to read-only mode, which means they'll only be able to read tweets and watch videos in addition to following accounts.

Right now, the "Not a Bot" program is just a test that is exclusive to new unverified users in New Zealand and the Philippines. Moreover, it is limited to the platform's web client. If the subscription is rolled out to other countries, the pricing will be adjusted accordingly based on currency conversion rates, according to the company. If the existing X Premium — formerly Twitter Blue — subscription system is any indication, the annual $1 "Not a Bot" fee may be higher for mobile users. That's because Apple and Google collect up to 30% of all in-app payments made through their respective platforms.