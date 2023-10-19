ChargePoint Just Made It Easier For Tesla Owners To Charge At Its Stations

The largest EV charging network in the U.S., ChargePoint, is fully embracing Tesla charging. Many already-built AC and DC charging stations will now have an NACS plug installed by the end of November, providing native support for Tesla vehicles. This comes after the company's announcement earlier this year that NACS plug options would become available for new charging stations alongside the CCS plug.

Previously, Tesla drivers could only use Combined Charging System (CCS) charging stations if they brought their own adapter. This resulted in slower charging speeds in some cases. Pasquale Romano, CEO of ChargePoint, stated that the company "saw the need to offer native connector solutions for this large portion of the EV market" after seeing that Tesla customers have used its stations over 35 million times.

ChargePoint explained that, going forward, it will provide cable solutions for every available charging connection type in North America and Europe. This also applies to at-home charging, as ChargePoint's Home Flex charger owners can now order a NACS variant that will start shipping later this month. However, it's not just Tesla who will benefit from this adoption, as Musk's EV manufacturer is not the only one who utilizes NACS charging.