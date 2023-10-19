The Honda Civic Hybrid Is Coming In 2024, But You Won't Have To Plug It In

Honda is once again teasing the long-awaited return of the Honda Civic hybrid. According to a press release, it will officially return to the loving embrace of hybrid fans in North America in 2024. The 2025 model year Honda Civic Hybrid will boast a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and an electric motor. Details as far as combined horsepower and torque have not been revealed as of yet. However, Honda does note that the gasoline engine and electric motor will be made in Ohio's Anna Engine Plant and Honda Transmission Plant, respectively. These two plants are where the CR-V Hybrid gets its powertrain components.

Although Honda has not confirmed it's the same powertrain, the CR-V Hybrid also utilizes a 2.0-liter four-cylinder and an electric motor. The Civic Hatchback will also be coming soon after the sedan. The Civic Hybrid, along with both the Accord and CR-V Hybrids, are notable for not being plug-in hybrid-electric vehicles, meaning that although you won't have to charge it, there is no dedicated electric mode.