The Honda Civic Hybrid Is Coming In 2024, But You Won't Have To Plug It In
Honda is once again teasing the long-awaited return of the Honda Civic hybrid. According to a press release, it will officially return to the loving embrace of hybrid fans in North America in 2024. The 2025 model year Honda Civic Hybrid will boast a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and an electric motor. Details as far as combined horsepower and torque have not been revealed as of yet. However, Honda does note that the gasoline engine and electric motor will be made in Ohio's Anna Engine Plant and Honda Transmission Plant, respectively. These two plants are where the CR-V Hybrid gets its powertrain components.
Although Honda has not confirmed it's the same powertrain, the CR-V Hybrid also utilizes a 2.0-liter four-cylinder and an electric motor. The Civic Hatchback will also be coming soon after the sedan. The Civic Hybrid, along with both the Accord and CR-V Hybrids, are notable for not being plug-in hybrid-electric vehicles, meaning that although you won't have to charge it, there is no dedicated electric mode.
A part of Honda's electric strategy
So far, there are no images of the new environmentally friendly Civic Hybrid, but Honda has lofty goals nonetheless. In the teaser announcement, Honda says that it expects 40% of all new Civic sales will be hybrid models once it hits the shelves, and that's not actually unrealistic. Customers really like their Honda hybrids, as reportedly over 56% of CR-Vs sold are hybrids.
Honda is slowly transforming its lineup with the upcoming Honda Prologue electric vehicle in 2024. By 2040, it wants to sell only EVs and fuel cell electric vehicles and, by 2050, be entirely carbon neutral as a company. Roxanna Metz, the co-lead of Honda's Indiana Auto Plant, where the body of the Civic Hybrid Sedan will be made, said, "Our associates are proud to play an important role in the Honda electrification strategy by adding production of the new Civic hybrid to the CR-V hybrid we now build. Sales of Honda hybrid models already represent more than one-quarter of our sales in the U.S. and we are proud to help our customers transition to the electrified future with our 'made in Indiana' products."