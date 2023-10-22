5 Of Our Favorite Tesla EV Model Y Accessories
Besides the baseline cool factor of being an EV, Tesla vehicles are well-known for being jam-packed with cool hidden features. The Tesla EV Model Y, for instance, features an elaborate, regularly updated infotainment system, 360-degree visibility cameras, Autopilot functionality, and a variety of other nifty tricks to make it really feel like the car of the future.
That said, as fancy as the Model Y is, it could always be fancier. Just like any other car, a Tesla Model Y can be tweaked to your preferences through the use of both Tesla-branded and aftermarket accessories, improving the car's mobility, protecting its components, adding new comfort features, and just making the car a little bit flashier. You can get all kinds of cool accessories from your local Tesla dealer or auto parts store, but if you're looking for suggestions, then here are a few Model Y accessories that we think are quite nifty.
Pet Liner
Everyone loves to take their furry buddies out on a Sunday drive with them, putting down the rear windows and letting them flap their tongues in the breeze. However, as much fun as it is to bring a pet with you, doing so can leave a bit of a mess. Those flapping tongues mean a lot of drool flecks go flying everywhere, and that's on top of the usual bucket of shed fur that accompanies your pet. Cleaning pet hair out of your car can be a hassle, so whenever you want to bring your pet with you, make sure to lay down a pet liner first.
Tesla's Model S/3/Y Pet Liner is a hammock-style safety liner designed for the second row of Tesla seats. The liner is sturdy and water resistant, guaranteed to stave off muddy paws, drooling jowls, and shed hair. Don't worry about discomfort, though –- the liner is made of breathable quilted fleece, equal parts comfy and resilient, so your pet can have a nice, soft ride without making a mess.
Rear Seat Storage Organizer
When you have kids, they tend to turn the back seat of a car into their personal fiefdom, leaving toys and snacks all over the place. It can be annoying to pick up the toys, not to mention any snack wrappers discarded in the footwells. For both your kids or just overzealous passengers, a rear seat organizer will encourage everyone to keep the land of the back seat neat and clean.
This Rear Seat Storage Organizer fits neatly between the two rear footwells; no elaborate installations are required. While it's an after-market product, its design fits seamlessly with a factory-grade Tesla Model Y. The Organizer features five segmented compartments, perfect for divvying up toys, snacks, drinks, or whatever else your passengers have lying around. The central compartment also features a removable trash tube you can pull right out and empty, helping cut down on loose snack wrappers and other bits of garbage.
19/20 Snow Chains
While the Model Y is no slouch in the horsepower department, an EV is probably not the first kind of car you think of when it comes to roadworthy vehicles, at least at a glance. It does have dual-motor all-wheel drive, though, so it can navigate some rough or uneven terrain as well as any gas-powered vehicle. If you need a little extra muscle to drive over some nasty surfaces like ice and snow, you don't need to count the Model Y out just yet. All you need is the right accessory for your tires.
Tesla's official König XG-12 Pro 252 snow chains are designed to perfectly fit both 19 and 20-inch tires on the Model Y for the ultimate snow-navigating grip. Using a micro-regulation system and double-traction plates, these chains feature self-tensioning tech designed to tighten and loosen in response to the terrain, giving exactly as much extra grip as you need when navigating perilous, snowy roads.
Tire Repair Kit
It feels weird to think that an advanced vehicle like a Tesla Model Y could suffer from such an innocuous problem as a flat tire. Unfortunately, technology hasn't advanced quite far enough yet to completely remove annoying problems like that. As with any other car, a flat tire can completely paralyze you on the road, leaving you to wait for a tow or attempt to attach a spare. Luckily, Tesla offers an accessory to quickly apply a temporary fix to your flat tire and get you safely to a mechanic.
Tesla's official Tire Repair Kit contains everything you need to temporarily fix a flat tire in a single, compact package. The convenient storage bag includes a portable air compressor equipped with Tesla's proprietary SENSOR safety system, which ensures a complete connection to the tire's air valve for proper reinflation. The kit also includes a can of tire sealant, which can be sprayed through the compressor hose to patch the hole from within. In no time, you're back on the road.
Illuminated Door Sills
When it comes to car accessories, most purchases are made to add convenience and functionality to your car. Sometimes, though, you just want to throw the thought of convenience out the window and add something that serves no purpose besides being cool. If you're looking to put a little accent on your Tesla Model Y's style, consider picking up a set of Illuminated Door Sills.
These special sills feature the Model Y logo illuminated in smooth, white lighting. A magnetic switch triggers the sills whenever you open your door, lighting them up as you enter. You could perhaps argue that these sills are to help you see your car ledge better in the dark, but it's more about the flash factor than anything else. Plus, they're easy to install and don't need to be wired into the car's battery, so it's a simple way to trick out your ride.