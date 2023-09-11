Why You Might Want To Reach For A Pumice Stone When Cleaning Your Car

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you frequently drive with your pets – particularly dogs – you'll be familiar with how dirty your car can get. Fur and dirt can get embedded into the seats and carpet, requiring frequent cleaning to keep your car pet hair and odor free. You might also need to deal with messes like drool, car sickness, and the occasional toilet accident.

There are a few things you can do to keep your car clean while taking your furry pal along for the ride. For starters, opting for vinyl seat covers instead of fabric will make cleanups much easier, given they're easy to wipe down and don't stain. Investing in removable seat covers or a dog car seat is also a good idea, as are heavy-duty rubber mats. You should also keep a clean-up kit in your car at all times, stocked with items like wet wipes, paper towels, rubber gloves, and trash bags.

Despite all these precautions, you're probably going to have to clean your car at least once a week to get rid of pet-related messes. Among the hardest to get rid of is pet hair, particularly when it becomes embedded in the fabric. While vacuuming helps, a simple pumice stone can be far more effective.