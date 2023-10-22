Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Blue Vs Limited: What's The Difference?

The 2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid is an electrified version of a regular Elantra sedan. Even though its gas-only brethren have the goods to compete toe-to-toe with new Civics and Corollas, it's easy to forget the Elantra Hybrid's low-rent interior with its remarkable fuel economy and feature-packed trim variants.

Hyundai is offering the Elantra Hybrid in Blue and Limited trims. Both share a 139-horsepower, 1.6-liter four-cylinder gas engine and a hybrid powertrain. The power numbers don't sound convincing, but the Elantra Hybrid could eke out an EPA-estimated 54 mpg in the combined cycle without complaints, making it one of the most efficient hybrid cars in the segment. The standard gearbox is a six-speed automatic, sending power to the front wheels.

Typical of new cars, the difference between the Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Blue and Hybrid Limited is pricing and equipment. However, when bought new, both would cost under $31,000, including any destination fees.