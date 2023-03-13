The Best Tech Features Standard On The 2023 Hyundai Elantra Limited

Just how valuable the 2023 Elantra Limited's other tech additions will be to you, depends on how you like to interact with your car. Dynamic Voice Recognition is standard on the Limited trim and launched on select trims of the 2021 model year Elantra. Though it allows for voice control over navigation and multimedia, it also supports more broad-ranging questions such as those you might address to a Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa smart speaker.

That includes weather forecasts, general trivia information, or even stock updates, along with natural language requests for nearby points of interest. Rather than having to phrase a search for a gas station or coffee shop in a certain way in order to have it understood, you can simply tell the Elantra "I need coffee" and it'll figure it out itself.

The other high-tech feature standard on the Elantra Limited trim is Bluelink. Three years of both the Bluelink Connected Care & Remote Package, and the Bluelink Guidance Package, are included. The former includes diagnostic alerts and service updates, along with Enhanced Roadside Assistance which can share your specific location with rescue services, plus the ability to remotely start the Elantra from the Hyundai app. That same app supports remotely locking and unlocking the car's doors.

Bluelink Guidance, meanwhile, builds on the navigation features. For example, you could save favorite locations within the MyHyundai website, and wirelessly share them with the car. There's also a Search by Voice button on the Elantra's mirror for hands-free searches. After the three-year subscription, each of the packages is priced at $99/year or $9.90/month.