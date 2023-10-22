How To Use Android 14's New AI-Generated Wallpapers

Unless you're the type who simply prefers to use selfies or photos of loved ones, you probably spend hours on end picking the perfect wallpaper for your Android device. And no one can blame you — there are, after all, countless options to choose from. You can pick from the limited preloaded options, use a photo you've taken, hop into a free stock photo site like Unsplash and Pixabay, or install a wallpaper app on your Android phone.

However, with the announcement of Android 14, the wallpaper game has reached new heights. Now, the power to create your own images is literally at your fingertips, courtesy of the state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) features integrated into the latest OS. While it's still in its early phase and doesn't allow for custom prompts yet, this AI-driven tool proves to be a revolutionary way to personalize your devices. Let's dive into how to use AI-generated wallpapers on Android 14.