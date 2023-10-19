5 Unexpected Uses For Your Old Android Tablet

Having a whiteboard around the kitchen can be incredibly handy. You can use it for jotting down pantry items you need or for mapping out your weekly meal plans. Whiteboards can also serve as a digital bulletin board where you and your family members can leave each other messages. Traditional whiteboards can get a bit messy, especially if you frequently rewrite things. You'd also need to keep markers and erasers fresh, which can add to the clutter in an already busy kitchen.

To save yourself from the trouble, use your old Android tablet as a digital whiteboard instead. Whiteboard – Magic Slate turns your device into an interactive whiteboard for whatever notes and drawings you have in mind, whether it's a to-do list, reminder, or even a game of Tic-Tac-Toe. While the app interface is pretty basic, it effectively mimics the look of a real whiteboard, complete with a full screen and the whiteboard edges. Whiteboard – Magic Slate can save your writings/drawings to the gallery, so you can reference them later. The best part is that the app is a mere 3 MB and only requires Android 4.1, so even the oldest of tablets can run it.

If you're looking to mount your tablet to the fridge where you can easily write notes, you can either use Command Strips like what Redditor u/letschat6 did or, for a more secure version, four Command Hooks as demonstrated by YouTuber Alex Sibila.