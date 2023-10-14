This Sleek eBike Offers 50 Miles Of Range And Is Now Less Than Half Price
TL;DR: Sometimes an emissions-free boost can really help a bike ride. Through October 15th, the BirdBike eBike is on sale for just $899.97 (reg. $2,299).
Biking can be a healthy activity, yet exhausting for the body — and driving can be exhausting for the earth. Find a happy medium to get around efficiently with this eBike, which is on sale for just $899.97 (reg. $2299) through October 15th as a part of a limited-time savings event.
This V-Frame electric-boost bicycle comes in grey, white, and stealth black. It's capable of accelerating you up to 20 mph with its instant-boost throttle that generates an assist from a powerful 500W motor. Revving that engine, the bike has a 36V removable battery that's considered top-of-the-line for products of its kind.
Easy to ride, easy to recharge, safe to park
Usability is also a plus when it comes to riding a BirdBike eBike. It comes with an embedded LED dash display so that you can easily check how far you've traveled, what speed you're moving at, what modes you have activated — i.e. pedal assist — your battery life, and more. The bike also comes with a 120 db anti-theft alarm so that you can park it on the street with minimal concern.
Until October 15th at 11:59pm Pacific, this e-bike is available for the best price online.
Get this BirdBike eBike on sale for just $899.97 (reg. $2299).
