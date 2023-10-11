This RC Car Is A One-Of-A-Kind Ride For Your Xbox Series S

The RC car features all-wheel drive and lights. It has a clamshell design that opens up to reveal the console inside. For comparison, the real-world Cadillac race car opens up to reveal a 5.5-liter V8 that, together with a hybrid system, generates 670 horsepower. However, unlike the Xbox, it likely can't play any Forza or Halo games.

In the same press release, Xbox also announced that it will be giving away custom Forza/Cadillac racing-themed Xbox Series X consoles. Additionally, there's a new series of Xbox Design Lab controllers that feature colors from not only the Cadillac race car, but also the new Corvette E-Ray. The controllers are able to be configured and ordered now.

The RC car is strictly a one-off creation, and it's unlikely that New Bright and Xbox will mass produce it. The contest is open from today, October 11, to October 30, and open to anyone who retweets the announcement post on X (also known as Twitter).