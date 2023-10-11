This RC Car Is A One-Of-A-Kind Ride For Your Xbox Series S
The newest Forza game, Forza Motorsport, was released yesterday, and to commemorate the launch, Xbox is holding a contest to win a custom 1TB Xbox Series S. However, it is not simply an Xbox with a racing-themed paint scheme but an entire car, albeit an RC one. The developers behind Forza teamed up with New Bright, a company known for radio control cars.
The result is a fully functional RC 2023 Cadillac No. 1 V-Series.R race car that houses an Xbox inside of it. That specific Cadillac is featured on the cover art for the new game. The real-world versions, the number two and three cars, raced in the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans, where the Caddys finished in third and fourth place, respectively. According to a press release, Xbox lists the value of the RC Cadillac at $200. The Carbon Black 1TB Xbox Series S is priced at $349.99.
A race car for your living room
The RC car features all-wheel drive and lights. It has a clamshell design that opens up to reveal the console inside. For comparison, the real-world Cadillac race car opens up to reveal a 5.5-liter V8 that, together with a hybrid system, generates 670 horsepower. However, unlike the Xbox, it likely can't play any Forza or Halo games.
In the same press release, Xbox also announced that it will be giving away custom Forza/Cadillac racing-themed Xbox Series X consoles. Additionally, there's a new series of Xbox Design Lab controllers that feature colors from not only the Cadillac race car, but also the new Corvette E-Ray. The controllers are able to be configured and ordered now.
The RC car is strictly a one-off creation, and it's unlikely that New Bright and Xbox will mass produce it. The contest is open from today, October 11, to October 30, and open to anyone who retweets the announcement post on X (also known as Twitter).