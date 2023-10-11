90's Nostalgia: Remember Jennifer Aniston And Matthew Perry's Windows 95 Introduction?

Many of us refuse to acknowledge that 1995 was almost thirty years ago. It just seems impossible. The mid-nineties was a very special time, a time marked by the release of the original PlayStation (September 1995 in the United States), some fantastic Saturday morning cartoons, the height of the Friends phenomenon (the show debuted the previous September on NBC), and Windows 95, which was also a phenomenon. Did you know, though, that both those phenomena collided in glorious fashion?

You may have seen it on social media marked something like "the most nineties thing you can possibly ever imagine happening." You might even have owned it, or still own it. Regardless, Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry, Friends' own Rachel Greene and Chandler Bing, brought us the Microsoft Windows 95 Video Guide.

Aside from their enormous cultural cache at the time, it's hard to say what qualified the pair to introduce the world to the computing paradigm shift that was Windows 95 (Windows 11 continues to boast some useful tools), but that's exactly what they did. Surprisingly, the Video Guide, which was released (on VHS of course) ahead of the iconic OS, was quite in-depth and informative among all its silly comedy. Let's take a look back at what it had to offer over its approximately one-hour duration.