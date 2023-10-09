The Trick That'll Make Voice Chat Easier On The Nintendo Switch

There are a lot of reasons why so many people enjoy the Nintendo Switch despite the hardware being a little bit behind the curve compared to its competitors. However, the console's comparably limited online functionality isn't usually one of them. Sure, you can play Switch games over the internet and stream older console games if you subscribe to the Switch Online service, but voice chat is another matter entirely.

If you want to talk with friends, teammates, or rivals while playing games on your Switch, you basically have two options: Play a game that specifically supports voice chat, like "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" or "Splatoon 2," or use the Nintendo Switch Online app as a sort of go-between (which is basically like calling someone on the phone via messaging app).

The downside to this particular method being that headset users have to choose between hearing voice chat with no game audio (because it isn't piped through the headphones), or not bothering with chat in the first place. However, there's also a secret third option that will allow you to use a headset to chat, as well as listen to in-game audio — kind of. It's not so much a secret; rather it's a technological workaround that relies on the capabilities of the headset you're using.