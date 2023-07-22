The 5 Best Headsets For Your Nintendo Switch In 2023

One of the best things about the Nintendo Switch is, arguably, the fact that it's a portable console. You can't really pick up an Xbox Series X and keep gaming, but you can do that with the Switch. Whether you prefer to play on your TV or on the go, adding a headset to your Switch is the perfect way to make sure you can game anytime you want without waking your neighbors, your parents, or your spouse — plus the improved audio quality is a perk, too.

When it comes to gaming on a Switch, wireless headsets are often the easier option. After all, using a wireless headset means you can play in docked mode and in handheld mode without any annoying wires getting in the way. However, there are wired options for gamers who don't mind having to deal with cables, and those models are typically much cheaper.

It's important to remember that not all headsets work with the Switch. While there are lots of models that do, don't shop blindly — look for those that specifically list the Switch as a supported device. To save you some time, we've prepared a list of the best five headsets for Nintendo Switch, suited for every budget and use case.