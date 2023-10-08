The Max Range GMC Says A 2024 Hummer EV Will Go On A Single Charge
The market for electric and hybrid vehicles is a vital yet very challenging one. As Reuters reported in September 2023, S&P Global Mobility data from January to June revealed that Tesla's U.S. EV sales for that period (325,291) exceeded those of the rest of the top twenty dramatically. Second-placed Chevrolet hit 34,943 sales. The difficulty auto manufacturers such as GMC face is in demonstrating to potential buyers that electric vehicles have the performance necessary to alleviate common concerns, thereby achieving sales momentum that makes increased investment in EV technology practical and viable.
One such concern is the matter of range. Naturally, a driver interested in purchasing an all-electric vehicle will need to know exactly how many miles they can expect to cover between charges. Estimates will vary widely (as is the case with any battery-operated device), and performance will differ depending on the circumstances and where and how it's used. The U.S. Department of Energy reports that anywhere from 110 to 300 miles can be covered in a single charge from "most currently available electric vehicles," but what if you have your heart set on a specific one? A GMC Hummer EV, for instance?
Here's what GMC has to say about the range a driver can expect from a new Hummer EV.
Expanding the range
The U.S. Department of Energy went on to state that "larger batteries and growing access to charging are increasingly addressing "range anxiety." For this to be the case, manufacturers need to be able to develop such vehicles with an increasing range. This, it seems, is what GMC is accomplishing with its EVs.
The manufacturer reports that the Hummer EV Pickup's reported range of 329 miles can be exceeded, potentially reaching approximately 381 miles. Meanwhile, The Hummer EV SUV can reach 314 miles between charges, according to GMC. The caveats, the manufacturer notes, are that the 381-mile estimate relates to the 24-module battery of the EV3X Pickup model specifically. There are a lot of other variables, too: As these are high-end, pre-production estimates, GMC notes that they may change, and range can be affected when the vehicle is in action by everything from the battery's age to the temperature.
Usage will always be a considerable factor in the range a driver gets from their EV. The Extreme Off-Road addition, for example, has an impact on the distance the battery can cover (down to sub-300 miles in the case of the Hummer SUV EV). Nonetheless, there's no doubt that EVs have the potential to become more desirable as their capacities continue to improve. They can be expensive prospects, after all.