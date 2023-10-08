The Max Range GMC Says A 2024 Hummer EV Will Go On A Single Charge

The market for electric and hybrid vehicles is a vital yet very challenging one. As Reuters reported in September 2023, S&P Global Mobility data from January to June revealed that Tesla's U.S. EV sales for that period (325,291) exceeded those of the rest of the top twenty dramatically. Second-placed Chevrolet hit 34,943 sales. The difficulty auto manufacturers such as GMC face is in demonstrating to potential buyers that electric vehicles have the performance necessary to alleviate common concerns, thereby achieving sales momentum that makes increased investment in EV technology practical and viable.

One such concern is the matter of range. Naturally, a driver interested in purchasing an all-electric vehicle will need to know exactly how many miles they can expect to cover between charges. Estimates will vary widely (as is the case with any battery-operated device), and performance will differ depending on the circumstances and where and how it's used. The U.S. Department of Energy reports that anywhere from 110 to 300 miles can be covered in a single charge from "most currently available electric vehicles," but what if you have your heart set on a specific one? A GMC Hummer EV, for instance?

Here's what GMC has to say about the range a driver can expect from a new Hummer EV.