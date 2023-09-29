New Galaxy S24 Ultra & Tab S9 FE Leaks Show What's Next From Samsung
A recent leak has given us some juicy details about how Samsung is improving upon its popular Galaxy S23 smartphone and Galaxy Tab S9 tablet. These leaks pertain to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE.
According to Smartprix, the Galaxy S24 Ultra features many of the upgrades customers have come to expect with an Ultra variant of a Samsung smartphone. Like the S23 Ultra, the S24 Ultra supposedly sports a four-camera setup, each with a different focal length. This appears to be an S24 Ultra exclusive, as according to previous rumors, the standard S24 will stick to Samsung's long-running three-camera configuration. The leak also states that the upcoming Ultra smartphone is getting a bump in RAM, storage, and processing power.
As well, with the FE in Galaxy Tab S9 FE standing for fan edition, Samsung has made some improvements to the tablet based on fan feedback. According to the leak by Smartprix, one of the biggest changes is that this new edition is ditching the dynamic AMOLED screen in favor of an LCD screen. However, that's not all.
An Ultra-new smartphone
According to the Smartprix leaks, the Galaxy S24 Ultra features the same 6.8-inch screen as the S23 Ultra. It does, however, appear to have less space around the edges of the screen, thanks to a sleeker bezel. The S24 Ultra is also said to feature its predecessor's 120Hz dynamic refresh rate AMOLED panel. It apparently will also run on One UI 6 based on Android 14, have up to 16GB RAM and 2TB of storage, and an ultra-wideband antenna.
The S24 Ultra is allegedly going up a generation with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. According to rumors, this chipset entails eight cores, comprising a single 3.2 GHz core powering most of the performance, five 3.0 GHz cores for efficiency, and two 2.0 GHz cores for low-intensity tasks. The S24 Ultra is apparently not getting an upgraded GPU, sporting the same Adreno 740 as the S23 Ultra.
One camera on this Ultra smartphone has reportedly been upgraded. Based on the leaked information, Samsung bumped up the periscope telephoto lens from 10 megapixels (MP) to 50MP. The other cameras are said to be the same quality as the S23 Ultra, with the main camera having 200 MP, the ultrawide with 12 MP, and the telephoto lens at 10 MP. The front camera is also unchanged at 12 MP.
Two souped up Tab S9s
The new 10.9-inch LCD screen on the Tab S9 FE reportedly boasts a higher resolution. This new tablet is said to sport a 2304x1440 pixel resolution, an increase from the standard Tab S9's 1600x2560 resolution. It also features a new CPU — the Exynos 1380 octa-core chipset — and 256GB of storage.
According to the leaks, the Tab S9 FE will also have a 12 MP front camera and an eight MP rear camera. Its battery is reportedly bigger than its standard variant: 8000mAh, compared to 5000mAh. The starting price for this tablet model will be approximately $560, based on Smartprix's report.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Specs & Pricing Leaked
-10.9” LCD screen with 2,304 x 1,440 Pixels
-Exynos 1380 octa-core Chipset
-8GB RAM & 256GB Storage
-8MP Rear & 12MP Front Camera
-8000mAh Battery
European price starts at EUR 529#Samsung #GalaxyTabS9FE #LEAKS pic.twitter.com/CYBu38eCcb
— Smartprix (@Smartprix) September 29, 2023
Accompanying the Tab S9 FE leak is the FE+. This tablet features a larger 12.4-inch LCD screen with a 2560x1600 resolution. It apparently supports 12GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a sizable 10090mAh battery. The Tab S9 FE+ is said to have an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance and features Bluetooth v5.3 and Wi-Fi 6. Additionally, the leaks indicate that it will have S-Pen support. If the information revealed is accurate, the Tab S9 FE+ will retail starting at approximately $739.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ Leaked Specs
-12.4” LCD screen with 2,560 x 1,600 pixels
-12GB RAM & 512GB Storage
-10090mAh Battery
-Bluetooth v5.3, Wi-Fi 6
-IP68 water & dust resistance
-S-Pen Support
European price starts at EUR 699#Samsung #GalaxyTabS9FEPlus #LEAKS pic.twitter.com/YSGxarJ97O
— Smartprix (@Smartprix) September 29, 2023