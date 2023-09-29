New Galaxy S24 Ultra & Tab S9 FE Leaks Show What's Next From Samsung

A recent leak has given us some juicy details about how Samsung is improving upon its popular Galaxy S23 smartphone and Galaxy Tab S9 tablet. These leaks pertain to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE.

According to Smartprix, the Galaxy S24 Ultra features many of the upgrades customers have come to expect with an Ultra variant of a Samsung smartphone. Like the S23 Ultra, the S24 Ultra supposedly sports a four-camera setup, each with a different focal length. This appears to be an S24 Ultra exclusive, as according to previous rumors, the standard S24 will stick to Samsung's long-running three-camera configuration. The leak also states that the upcoming Ultra smartphone is getting a bump in RAM, storage, and processing power.

As well, with the FE in Galaxy Tab S9 FE standing for fan edition, Samsung has made some improvements to the tablet based on fan feedback. According to the leak by Smartprix, one of the biggest changes is that this new edition is ditching the dynamic AMOLED screen in favor of an LCD screen. However, that's not all.