5 Of The Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Hidden Features

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is a well-known smartphone, but did you know that it has some hidden features? Every year, Samsung hosts a couple of Galaxy Unpacked events, where the company reveals its high-end flagship smartphones. These come with industry-leading specifications, including the most advanced processors, screens, cameras, and other components. Further, these phones also run on the company's One UI operating system, which has its own character and identity.

Now, while combining high-end components and refined software unlocks some great features, it's hard to explore all without spending countless hours, to the extent that even the company can't showcase all at the launch event. This leaves us with some lesser-known Galaxy S23 features, which are hidden, or to put in other words, deeply embedded in the phone's settings section.

There are five hidden features that we feel are the best and can potentially change how you use your Galaxy S23. So keep your phone handy, as it might prove helpful to try these out while reading about them.