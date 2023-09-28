Tesla Hit With EEOC Lawsuit Alleging 'Widespread' Racism And Harassment

A federal agency has filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against Tesla. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) alleges that Black employees working at Elon Musk's California-based EV facilities have faced extensive discrimination, including "open hostility and racism," since at least 2015. Racist slurs were used "casually" in the workplace, the lawsuit alleges.

Graffiti at the plant also allegedly included "variations of the N-word, swastikas, threats," and nooses placed in several locations. In addition to the racial abuse, the suit also claims "pervasive stereotyping and hostility" was directed at Black employees. Workers who raised the issue with their superiors were subject to retaliatory actions, the EEOC claims.

Similar allegations have emerged against Tesla before, and the company is currently fighting a number of other racial discrimination cases. A California civil rights organization is currently suing the Texas-based company, and workers at its Fremont plant are part of a class action lawsuit against the business. The company replaced its head of HR back in 2017 following allegations of racial discrimination, sexual harassment, and mistreatment of staff.