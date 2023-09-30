This Voice Controlled 4K Rearview Mirror-Mounted Dash Cam Puts Road Safety First

It has a larger-than-average 10-inch IPS touchscreen, making controlling your dash cam easier. You can also use voice controls to turn it on and off, video lock, show both videos, take a photo, and start and stop a video recording. That means hands-free access to all the key features, safe to use while in motion.

Use this dash camera during the day and at night. Even in low-light conditions, it can capture videos with great detail. Plus, it can stream a high-quality video of the rear of your car right to your rearview-mounted screen to use as a backup camera.

There's even a parking assistant that shows guided lines for easier park jobs, a G-sensor that senses collisions and locks in the footage, and a parking monitor to keep an eye on things when you're car is parked. You may also find this dash cam is a handy gadget in accidents, as many insurance companies may adjust claims in your favor with evidence!

It's time to get upgraded safety equipment for when you're out and about. This dash cam can take it all to the next level.

Get this 10" 4K Rearview Mirror-Mounted Touchscreen Dash Cam with Voice Control and a Backup Camera for just $95.99.