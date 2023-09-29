The Real Size Of The New Honda Prologue: A Guide To Seating And Cargo Storage

The Honda Prologue may not look much different from the rest of Honda's SUV and crossover line-up, but the automaker's first all-electric SUV takes full advantage of the benefits of being an EV. Nowhere is that more obvious than in terms of space.

Parked up in isolation, you could be excused for not spotting where the Prologue fits in terms of Honda's overall range. At 192 inches long, 78.3 inches wide, and 64.7 inches high, the Prologue is 7 inches longer than a CR-V, 3 inches longer than a Passport, and 8 inches shorter than a Pilot. However, it's also significantly lower than all three of those SUVs, a decision in part made for aerodynamic reasons.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Arguably the most important dimension, however, is the length of the wheelbase. That's the distance between the front and rear axles, and it's key because it has a big impact on how much interior space you get in your SUV. The new Prologue has a wheelbase measuring 121.8 inches. That's longer than the CR-V (106.3 inches), the Passport (110.91 inches), and the Pilot (113.8 inches). In fact, it's even longer than the wheelbase of the Honda Odyssey (118.1 inches), though the boxy minivan does have more overall interior space.