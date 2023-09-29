The Real Size Of The New Honda Prologue: A Guide To Seating And Cargo Storage
The Honda Prologue may not look much different from the rest of Honda's SUV and crossover line-up, but the automaker's first all-electric SUV takes full advantage of the benefits of being an EV. Nowhere is that more obvious than in terms of space.
Parked up in isolation, you could be excused for not spotting where the Prologue fits in terms of Honda's overall range. At 192 inches long, 78.3 inches wide, and 64.7 inches high, the Prologue is 7 inches longer than a CR-V, 3 inches longer than a Passport, and 8 inches shorter than a Pilot. However, it's also significantly lower than all three of those SUVs, a decision in part made for aerodynamic reasons.
Arguably the most important dimension, however, is the length of the wheelbase. That's the distance between the front and rear axles, and it's key because it has a big impact on how much interior space you get in your SUV. The new Prologue has a wheelbase measuring 121.8 inches. That's longer than the CR-V (106.3 inches), the Passport (110.91 inches), and the Pilot (113.8 inches). In fact, it's even longer than the wheelbase of the Honda Odyssey (118.1 inches), though the boxy minivan does have more overall interior space.
Plenty of space for five
Nonetheless, as you might expect, that lavish wheelbase means the interior of the new Prologue is very spacious — particularly because Honda decided to equip it with five seats. Compared to the five-seat Passport, which has 114.9 cu-ft of passenger volume, the Prologue has 136.9 cu-ft in total. Those who want to maximize the number of passengers will still want to look to a Pilot or Odyssey, mind, which can be had in up to eight-seat configurations.
As for cargo space, there Honda's gas SUVs take back their advantage. The Prologue has up to 25.2 cu-ft of trunk space with all seats up; drop the 60/40 split second-row bench, and that expands to 57.7 cu-ft. That's actually less than you'll get in a CR-V (39.3 cu-ft seats up, and 76.5 cu-ft seats down).
Unlike a lot of electric vehicles, the Prologue doesn't have a front trunk, or frunk. Honda used that space for mechanical and electronic components. Instead, there's a separate 0.8 cu-ft of storage space in a bin under the regular trunk floor.
Plenty of cubbies, plenty of USB ports
As any family knows, though, a big trunk is only the start when it comes to storage. Instead, the modern SUV and crossover need abundant cabin cubbies, bins, and cupholders to make sure there's sufficient space for the typical accessories any road trip requires. And, with gadgets like smartphones, tablets, and portable game consoles invariably coming along for the ride, charging is a consideration, as well.
In the front of the Prologue, there's a two-tiered console between the seats. That has a sizable under-armrest bin, as well as a storage space for a purse or small laptop bag underneath. On top of that, there's a wide tray — scaled, Honda says, to fit two smartphones side by side — ahead of two jumbo cupholders. These can hold up to 32-ounce bottles, the automaker claims. Behind that, meanwhile, is Honda's first pocket-type wireless smartphone charger.
In the rear, as well as the door bins, there's a storage bin at the back of the center console. It's above a power output panel, which has two 3.0A USB-C 45W charging ports and — in the top-spec Prologue Elite trim — a 110V AC outlet, too. Those up front get two more 3.0A USB-C 45W outlets, usefully illuminated.
The 2024 Honda Prologue is expected to reach dealerships in early 2024, with starting prices from the high $40,000s before EV incentives and rebates.