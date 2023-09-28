How To Replace The Battery In Your Apple TV Remote
The Apple TV Remote has been a constant companion to the Apple TV lineup since the inception of the product back in 2007. Over the past decade and a half, Apple has updated the Apple TV lineup several times — adding fresh features and capabilities with each new generation. The Apple TV Remote lineup, too, has been through multiple design and feature updates.
This also means that several basic functionalities have also changed over time, such as the button layout, and the methods used for battery replacement and charging. Early adopters of Apple TV will remember that the first few generations of Apple TV remotes came with batteries that could be replaced by the user when they ran out of charge. That is no longer the case with modern day Apple TV Remote controls, which feature built-in rechargeable batteries.
What do you do if you end up with a dead battery on an Apple TV Remote? Depending on which Apple TV remote you have with you, the process of replacing or charging a battery will change.
Can you replace the battery in your Apple TV Remote?
No, it's not possible to replace the battery in the latest Apple TV Remote. However, the batteries used on the most recent Apple TV Remotes do not need frequent replacements in the first place.
Since the introduction of the fourth generation Apple TV in 2015 — which came with the Siri Remote (first generation) — Apple stopped using user replaceable batteries on the Apple TV Remote. Apple has updated its remote control two more times since 2015, and as of 2023, the latest Apple TV Remote (third generation) continues to use a rechargeable battery that is not user-replaceable. Normally, it's charged using a USB-C charging cable. The predecessor to this model — the Apple TV Remote (second generation) — is identical in all respects, but used a lightning cable for charging instead. Both take roughly three hours to fully recharge.
The only time you may consider replacing the battery on your Apple TV Remote is when it stops working or stops charging. In such an eventuality, it is best contacting Apple Support for help. If your Apple TV is under warranty, the company could replace the non-functional remote with a new one. If you are out of warranty, you may be required to purchase a new remote from Apple.
How to replace batteries on older Apple TV remotes?
That said, the last Apple TV model to feature a remote control with user replaceable batteries was phased out nearly a decade ago in 2015. Given that this remote control came with user replaceable batteries, the rear panel of the remote control had a battery component that was openable, like many typical TV remotes.
Here's how to replace the battery on the Apple TV Remote (Aluminum):
- Look for the identifiable, circular battery compartment on the back panel of Apple TV remote.
- Insert a coin or a flat object into the wedge of the battery compartment and turn it counter clockwise to open the battery door.
- The small circular CR2023 battery should pop out. If it doesn't, remove the old battery and replace it with a new one.
- Ensure that the positive side of the new battery — easily available at most electronics and drug stores — is facing up.
In case you are stuck with an even older first generation Apple TV (White) Remote (launched in 2007), here's how to replace its battery.
- The sliding battery compartment on the first generation Apple TV (White) is located at the bottom of the remote.
- Locate this compartment at the bottom of the remote, and using a paper clip or pin, press the release button on the compartment. The battery compartment should now slide out.
- Remove the old battery and replace it with a new CR2032 battery with the positive side facing up.
- Slide the battery tray back into the compartment and wait for a click sound.