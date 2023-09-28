How To Replace The Battery In Your Apple TV Remote

The Apple TV Remote has been a constant companion to the Apple TV lineup since the inception of the product back in 2007. Over the past decade and a half, Apple has updated the Apple TV lineup several times — adding fresh features and capabilities with each new generation. The Apple TV Remote lineup, too, has been through multiple design and feature updates.

This also means that several basic functionalities have also changed over time, such as the button layout, and the methods used for battery replacement and charging. Early adopters of Apple TV will remember that the first few generations of Apple TV remotes came with batteries that could be replaced by the user when they ran out of charge. That is no longer the case with modern day Apple TV Remote controls, which feature built-in rechargeable batteries.

What do you do if you end up with a dead battery on an Apple TV Remote? Depending on which Apple TV remote you have with you, the process of replacing or charging a battery will change.