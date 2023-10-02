How To Open A PS5 Controller (The Right Way)

At some point or another, especially if it's been several years, you may run into problems with your PlayStation 5 DualSense controller. And not all issues can be fixed with a reset or re-sync with the console. Sometimes, it's the hardware itself that will need to be addressed.

Maybe certain components are acting up and needing a replacement, the thumbsticks are gunked up, or the controller just needs a thorough, deep cleaning (which is pretty common for most hardware with age). No matter the reason, you're not stuck — it is possible to open up and disassemble a DualSense controller with patience and the right tools. Not even specialized tools, either. All you need is a prying tool of some kind and a 2-millimeter Phillips-head screwdriver.

However, there are a couple of things to consider before attempting to open up your DualSense controller. It does void the warranty when you do this, so you might want to first reach out to Sony for a replacement if it's been less than a year since you purchased it. Also, while it's not a super complicated process, it will require more effort to fix than an Xbox One controller and others, so don't expect it to be a quick and simple task.