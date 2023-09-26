How To Install MacOS Sonoma On Your Mac (And Which New Features You'll Get)

If you are certain that your Mac model is supported by macOS Sonoma, yet don't see the option to upgrade within the Software Update menu, you may be able to manually download the latest version of the OS within the App Store. Apple makes this simply by maintaining a list of direct links on its support website. However, if you run into an error while downloading or installing macOS Sonoma, Apple recommends that you try a few different troubleshooting methods to fix the issue.

The most simple of the troubleshooting steps is checking your internet connection to make sure your machine didn't get disconnected. If your Wi-Fi is unreliable, consider connecting directly to Ethernet if possible. You can also try to install the update while in recovery mode. To do this on Apple Silicon models, press and hold the power button as your Mac boots to the startup options menu, then follow the onscreen prompts. On Intel Macs, hold down Command + R at startup. Alternatively, you can try to boot into Safe Mode and then install the update from there.

If you're still running into trouble, Apple also recommends that you attempt to install macOS Sonoma after using Disk Utility to repair your Mac's disk. If that doesn't work, Apple says you may need to erase your Mac and then reinstall macOS from scratch; this will result in the newest compatible macOS version (Sonoma, in this case) being downloaded and installed.