Amazon Under Fire For Abusing Pricing Power, 17 States And FTC File Antitrust Lawsuit

Years after the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) began investigating tech giant Amazon, the regulatory agency is now ready to bring the company to court. The FTC is being joined by 17 U.S. states in its filing of an antitrust lawsuit, alleging that Amazon has used its power in the marketplace to stifle competition, overcharge sellers using its platform, and inflate market prices. The lawsuit may end up being Amazon's most significant legal challenge since it was founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994.

Filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington by the FTC — alongside 17 state attorney generals — the suit is requesting the court issue Amazon a permanent injunction to cease its anti-competitive practices. Amazon is one of the largest companies in the world, with a dominant share of the e-commerce industry, and the federal government is alleging that the company is using that advantage unlawfully.

"The complaint," said FTC chairman Lina Khan in an official statement, "sets forth detailed allegations noting how Amazon is now exploiting its monopoly power to enrich itself while raising prices and degrading service for the tens of millions of American families who shop on its platform and the hundreds of thousands of businesses that rely on Amazon to reach them."

So far, the FTC seems more intent on imposing fines than breaking Amazon up in any way, which is how some monopolies in the past have been dealt with. However, that option hasn't been ruled out, either.