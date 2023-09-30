What Happened To BoxLock Smart Lock From Shark Tank Season 10?

Season 10 of "Shark Tank" premiered on October 7, 2018, to just under three million live and same-day viewers. The first product pitched in that season opener was BoxLock, a system for providing secure package lockers for individual consumers. As explained by founder Brad Ruffkess, the special sauce was that the padlocks were internet-connected and tied to tracking numbers for packages at the address where BoxLock is being used. This makes it so that scanning the carriers' existing tracking barcodes is what unlocks the lock.

With the product being so new with minimal sales so far, most of the Sharks weren't interested, and his sole offer was pulled before long. The kicker was that seemingly the perfect Shark for him, guest Shark and Ring founder Jamie Siminoff, was not interested and felt too many changes to consumer behavior would be required for BoxLock to be a success.

BoxLock soldiered on, though, and has since pivoted to a focus on being a B2B-focused company. But has it worked? Let's find out.