How To Choose The Best Tires For Your Honda Civic

Anyone who has owned a car knows that regular maintenance is what is going to keep it on the road for the longest amount of time. If you're a Honda Civic driver (or any car, really), you know that staying on top of your tire maintenance is also crucial for keeping you safe. Regularly checking tire pressure and tread wear makes you safer and makes your tires last longer, but no matter how careful you are, eventually, everyone needs to get new tires.

There are a couple of ways you can check right now to see if you need new tires. One old trick is to take a quarter and stick it in the tread with George Washington's head pointed toward the tire. A good tread will obscure the top of his head. But if you can see his whole head, it means the tread is getting low and that it's not performing as well as it should. You can also predict wear and tear by knowing the mileage on your set of tires. Depending on the climate in your area and your style of driving, cars can need new tires between every 36,000 and 75,000 miles or roughly every three or four years. Needless to say, when your tires are not gripping the road as well, it can be dangerous, especially when driving in wet conditions.

There are a number of tires to choose from that work great with your Honda Civic, but some are better than others depending on which model you're driving where you live.