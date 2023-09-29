How CAKE Is Changing The Way We Think About The Electric Motorcycle

Unlike performance electric bikes for exhilarating track days, the CAKE Ösa has a quirky aluminum unibar frame spanning its 53-inch wheelbase. It is the anchor point for the Ösa's (pronounced "eyah-sah") optional clamp-on accessories like a passenger seat, top boxes, surf racks, a windshield, baskets, carriers, etc. The configurable and versatile nature of Ösa makes it an out-of-the-box solution for last-mile travel requirements, small businesses, or savvy motorists looking for a no-frills, zero-emission two-wheeler with enough power and speed for a single day's worth of travel.

CAKE

CAKE has two Ösa variants: Flex and Plus. The Ösa Flex is a moped version with a 2.5 kWh battery pack, a 28 mph top speed, and about 57 miles of range. Meanwhile, the Ösa+ has a 3.5 kWh battery that delivers 68 miles of range and a 56+ mph top speed. Both have selectable and custom driving modes, braking regeneration, lightweight wheels, dual-sport tires, and a proprietary suspension system. Moreover, it has four-piston brakes, stainless steel brake lines, and a 110V charger to recharge the battery pack in 3 to 5 hours.

The removable battery pack rests neatly in a tubular subframe below the unibar. In addition, the battery has two USB outlets and an optional AC converter to recharge smartphones or power your favorite tools or appliances up to 1,500 watts. CAKE founder and CEO Stefan Ytterborn was the former Initiator and Director of IKEA product design, and the Ösa genuinely reflects the startup's mantra for minimalist engineering.

CAKE

All this goodness comes at a price, though, and the CAKE Ösa's sub-$9,000 MSRP may not be for everyone. But if versatility, simplistic design, and utility are what you want in an electric moped, you know where to look.