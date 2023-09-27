Beast Of Turin: The 1910 Fiat S76 That Was Brought Back From The Grave

Recently, we wrote about the largest contemporary engines ever sold in the United States, with Dodge's 8.4-liter Viper V10 topping the list. Well, 8.4 liters is downright puny compared to what Fiat cooked up in 1911: a truly colossal 28.4-liter (1,730 cubic inches) four-cylinder engine in an attempt to best Carl Benz's "Blitzen Benz" land speed record of 126 MPH. Depending on the source, the S76's supersize four-cylinder — adapted from an airplane engine — was said to produce either 290 or 300 horsepower, which is unremarkable by modern standards, but bonkers for the time. The same year Ford Model T only made 20 horsepower.

Besides a ludicrous powerplant, the S76 also relied on a streamlined, albeit tall, body to reach terminal velocity. Although the coachwork was said to be made as thin as possible to reduce weight, the race car still tipped the scales at a portly 3,748 pounds. The chassis was very basic with solid axles front and rear, a chain drive, and terrifyingly, brakes fitted to the rear axle only.

Nicknamed "The Beast of Turin" after the Italian city where it was built, only two of the massive Fiats were ever produced. One was retained by the manufacturer and the second was sold to an affluent Russian Prince who hired an Italian racing driver named Pietro Bordino to make an attempt at the land speed record using the car. Reportedly, the S76 didn't inspire confidence at speeds over 90 MPH, so Bordino bailed on the effort. The Prince then hired American driver Arthur Duray to risk life and limb to set the record. Duray achieved a one-way pass of 132.27 MPH but unfortunately, a return run couldn't be completed, which was required to make the record official.