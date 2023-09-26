Why Your Blink Camera Is Flashing Green (And How To Fix It)

Before you assume your Blink camera is irrevocably broken, the first thing you should do is verify the integrity of relevant systems. In other words, make sure your internet's working and the Blink servers are up. In the former case, try connecting to the internet with another device in your home, and see if it works. If it doesn't, there may be an outage in your area, which you can get more info on by contacting your service provider.

For the Blink servers, Amazon doesn't maintain a dedicated portal for checking their integrity, but you can still see for yourself by visiting an outage detection website like Downdetector. If there are a lot of outage reports coming in, there's a good chance there's a server-side problem, which means you'll just need to wait until it's fixed.

Finally, assuming nothing's wrong with your connection, you should try moving your Blink camera a bit closer to your wi-fi router, or vice versa. If your camera is outside your home, or there's some thick or metallic materials between it and the router, it may not be properly receiving the signal. It may start working normally again if you move it closer.