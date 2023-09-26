The Mole: Britain's 100-Ton WW2 Vehicle That Never Saw Battle

When World War II broke out, military leaders were anxious to avoid the grossly inefficient and deadly results of trench warfare. Weeks would pass without either side gaining a foot of ground, and drastic sacrifices of life were made in futile attempts to gain the upper hand. When Churchill was appointed First Lord of the Admiralty in 1939, he set up a great number of projects — some new, and some resurrected from the Great War.

One of these projects was known as "The Mole," and its goal was to invent a 75-foot trench-digging tank that would make its way toward the enemy line across no man's land, creating a safe dugout behind it for soldiers to follow in. It would also act as a ramp for men to climb into the enemy trench when they arrived. In theory, it would eliminate the need for men to go "over the top" and make it possible for troops to advance more safely and break through enemy lines.

Although development continued for years and prototypes did perform successful demonstrations, the machines were never mass-produced or used in combat.