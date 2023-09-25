WD-40 Vs Superzilla: Which Is The Best?

When you're on the hunt for an easy-to-find lubricant that can also double as something of a cleaning agent (and possibly provide a protective coating against future grime), WD-40 might come to mind first. Or Superzilla. Or both.

While either brand may seem interchangeable from the outset, there are notable differences between the two. Speaking to which is the better choice, that all comes down to what you need — or think you might need down the line. WD-40 may eclipse Superzilla in one particular area, while Superzilla completely outpaces WD-40 in another. So it's best to figure out exactly what you want before trying to choose.

Keep in mind that this is all pertaining to basic lubricant products from both companies, not more specialized items like WD-40's Electrical Contact Cleaner or compressed air canisters. Because you don't want to use compressed air when the situation calls for reduced friction, and you definitely don't want it the other way around.