Hyundai's New EV Charging Deal Removes An Expensive Headache For New Owners

Buying or leasing an electric vehicle can end up saving you a lot of money in the long run, but initial adoption can be a bit of a hassle, especially if you want to charge it at your house. The charging infrastructure out in the wild also sometimes leaves something to be desired. Hyundai wants to make that process less painful, at least from the charging end.

If you buy or lease a new Hyundai Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6, or a Kona EV model between today, September 21st and October 31st, then Hyundai will throw in a free Level 2 charger from Chargepoint. Additionally, you get a coupon for $600 off the installation of said charger. According to a press release from Hyundai, the charger is priced at $549 through the Hyundai Home Marketplace. Hyundai hopes that taking some of the burden off the EV buyer right off the bat will sway people to buy an electric car instead of waiting for the charging situation to improve.