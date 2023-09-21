Hyundai's New EV Charging Deal Removes An Expensive Headache For New Owners
Buying or leasing an electric vehicle can end up saving you a lot of money in the long run, but initial adoption can be a bit of a hassle, especially if you want to charge it at your house. The charging infrastructure out in the wild also sometimes leaves something to be desired. Hyundai wants to make that process less painful, at least from the charging end.
If you buy or lease a new Hyundai Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6, or a Kona EV model between today, September 21st and October 31st, then Hyundai will throw in a free Level 2 charger from Chargepoint. Additionally, you get a coupon for $600 off the installation of said charger. According to a press release from Hyundai, the charger is priced at $549 through the Hyundai Home Marketplace. Hyundai hopes that taking some of the burden off the EV buyer right off the bat will sway people to buy an electric car instead of waiting for the charging situation to improve.
Hyundai's EV solutions
Hyundai's José Muñoz, the CEO of Hyundai North America, says: "At Hyundai, we are focused on offering a wide range of high-quality EVs for our customers to choose from, but we know that the charging infrastructure and the process of preparing their homes is at the forefront of the minds of many EV-curious buyers. With this offer, we're making it easier for everyone to go electric by providing our EV customers with an expert Energy Advisor who can personally walk them through the process of outfitting their homes with the proper charging, energy storage, and collection equipment using our Hyundai Home Marketplace."
Hyundai Home Marketplace is part of Hyundai's joint venture with Electrum, a company that specializes in preparing homes for EVs and overall electrification. The marketplace seeks to streamline EV ownership and the installation of any peripherals that make ownership and the general duties of home charging easier. Whether or not this will actually impact EV adoption rates, especially among Hyundai's lineup, is yet to be seen. But a little bit of help on the home charging end isn't a bad thing.