This Portable Cooler With Evaporative A/C, Air Purification & Fan Is Under Half Price

TL;DR: This remote-controlled portable air conditioner uses water and ice and also functions as an air purifier and fan. Get yours here for just $95.99, that's 68% savings.

While the rest of the nation is beginning to savor fall-like temperatures, you may live in an area that hasn't cooled off yet. Or, if you live further south, you might have warmer weather all year long. But everyone deserves a cool breeze.

That's why you might need this evaporative air conditioner that doubles as a fan and purifier. Right now, it's marked down from its usual price of $299.99 to just $95.99.

Even if you already have an air conditioning unit, it may be inefficient or too expensive to run as often as you'd like. That's why this air conditioner uses evaporative cooling to chill out your space. Just freeze the ice crystal boxes and fill the tank with water to feel a refreshing breeze.