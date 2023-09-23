The Magic Of Mode 7: The Super Nintendo's Secret Weapon

In the early 1990s, the Super Nintendo Entertainment System, also known as the Super Famicom in Japan, was the premiere home video game console, rivaled perhaps only by the Sega Genesis. The console played home to some of the greatest hits Nintendo ever produced and published, like "Super Mario World," "The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past," "Donkey Kong Country," and many, many more.

Using the 16-bit microprocessors that were the style of the time, the Super Nintendo could do some pretty impressive 2D sprite work. However, in a first for Nintendo consoles, and most consoles in general, the SNES wasn't wholly relegated to the 2D realm. While there were only a couple of truly 3D games on the console powered by the Super FX Chip, like "Star Fox" and "Dirt Racer," the 2D games could achieve an impressive facsimile of 3D using the console's secret weapon: Mode 7. Thanks to Mode 7, games reached entirely new levels of speed and aesthetics.