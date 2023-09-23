The Most Luxurious Features Of Mazda's Most Expensive Vehicle
The 2024 Mazda CX-90 is an all-new three-row crossover SUV that addresses the outgoing CX-9's shortcomings: Insufficient cargo room and a cramped third row. Since abundant space is the best luxury, the CX-90 is longer, broader, and has a lengthier 122.8-inch wheelbase, freeing up more space for third-row occupants and up to 40.1 cubic feet of cargo room with the third-row seats flat.
However, the CX-90 has many posh attributes to keep up with its fellow three-row competitors. The CX-90, especially in its range-topping 3.3 Turbo S Premium Plus trim, is more about power and luxury than utility. The Mazda CX-90 3.3 Turbo S Premium Plus has a 3.3-liter turbocharged inline-six, the automaker's most potent mass-produced gasoline engine. Using an eight-speed automatic transmission, it sends 340 horsepower and 366 pound-feet of torque to all four wheels while unlocking an EPA-estimated 25 mpg combined.
The excellent part is having all that power while combining agile handling, crisp steering, and aggressive corner-carving capabilities, attributes that you'll rarely find in a large family SUV.
Plush to the core
The base Mazda CX-90 is less potent with its 280-horsepower 3.3-liter inline six. Still, it has many standard kits like smartphone connectivity, a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, 19-inch wheels, tri-zone automatic climate control, LED headlights, and many more. Meanwhile, the CX-90 PHEV has 323 horsepower from its 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, plug-in hybrid electric motor, and 17.8 kWh battery while having more tech goodies like a digital instrument cluster.
But to compete with the BMW X5, Kia Telluride, or Mercedes-Benz GLS, the Mazda CX-90 needs more than fancy climate controls and oversized alloys. The top-of-the-line CX-90 3.3 Turbo S Premium Plus trim has 21-inch wheels, second-row captain's chairs with a center console, genuine Nappa leather upholstery (in tan or white), a two-tone leather steering wheel, maple wood trim, front & rear foot lighting, and a suede-like dashboard with Kakenui-inspired hanging stitches that feel soft and supple to the touch. Moreover, it has ventilated front and second-row seats with an additional heating feature for the second-row chairs.
Meanwhile, it has a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, body-color wheel arch moldings, and adaptive front LED headlights. The advanced driving assistance tech list includes adaptive cruise control, frontal collision mitigation, blind-spot warning, lane-keeping assistance, a rear seat reminder, driver attention monitoring, front cross-traffic alert, and a 360-degree surround-view monitor.
The good news is the Mazda CX-90 starts at around $41,000 with destination, but you'll need to fork over about $61,500 for the top-of-the-line 3.3 Turbo S Premium Plus. It's a lot of money for a Mazda crossover, but it makes up for it with nifty handling, a roomy interior, plenty of available luxury features, and head-turning style.