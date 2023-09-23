The Most Luxurious Features Of Mazda's Most Expensive Vehicle

The 2024 Mazda CX-90 is an all-new three-row crossover SUV that addresses the outgoing CX-9's shortcomings: Insufficient cargo room and a cramped third row. Since abundant space is the best luxury, the CX-90 is longer, broader, and has a lengthier 122.8-inch wheelbase, freeing up more space for third-row occupants and up to 40.1 cubic feet of cargo room with the third-row seats flat.

However, the CX-90 has many posh attributes to keep up with its fellow three-row competitors. The CX-90, especially in its range-topping 3.3 Turbo S Premium Plus trim, is more about power and luxury than utility. The Mazda CX-90 3.3 Turbo S Premium Plus has a 3.3-liter turbocharged inline-six, the automaker's most potent mass-produced gasoline engine. Using an eight-speed automatic transmission, it sends 340 horsepower and 366 pound-feet of torque to all four wheels while unlocking an EPA-estimated 25 mpg combined.

The excellent part is having all that power while combining agile handling, crisp steering, and aggressive corner-carving capabilities, attributes that you'll rarely find in a large family SUV.