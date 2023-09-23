The First Thing To Try If Your iPhone Screen Goes White (And What To Try Next)

White may be Apple's signature color, but that only really applies to the outside of its devices. The screen of an Apple device, such as an iPhone, is definitely not supposed to be solid white, so in the event such a color-based occurrence happens, your first instinct will probably be to immediately panic. When you're done panicking, though, you're going to have to set out to determine the cause of the problem and then fix it.

The iPhone's White Screen of Death is usually the result of a critical system error, and as long as it persists, your iPhone's inner functions will be completely inaccessible. To solve this conundrum, there are a few tricks you can try to restore working order via external buttons and secret shortcuts, and if all else fails, there are also a couple of nuclear options to employ in the worst-case scenario, where it becomes a balance of losing data and getting your phone back.