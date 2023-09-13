These New Android Auto Apps Could Help Make Your Commute More Productive
Google has announced a slew of new updates to its automotive-focused programs, Android Auto and Google Built-in for cars. The updates, aimed at improving the driving and parking experience on all supported vehicles, primarily focus on productivity and entertainment-centric aspects.
One of the most significant changes is the introduction of new productivity features. For example, users will now be able to attend meetings via voice using select meeting apps while on the move and access fresh entertainment options while parked. Google has partnered with several third-party developers to bring new apps to Android Auto, including ones that provide real-time weather updates while on the move.
In addition to these productivity and entertainment features, Google is also expanding support for the digital car key. This feature allows users to lock, unlock, and start their car using their smartphone, and it will now be available on more car models from select brands. All of these new features are beginning to roll out to users now, just in time for the onset of autumn in the Northern Hemisphere. They should be available on all supported devices in the coming weeks.
Attend Meetings While on the Move, More Entertainment Options While Parked
Updated versions of Android Auto will now let users attend important work meetings, provided they are set up in Cisco's WebEx or Zoom. It's rather strange to see that Google's official app, Google Meet, is missing from the list of tools that support this feature. This newfound capability effectively lets users join scheduled meetings right from their car. Of course, video calling functionality will be turned off in this mode, and the meeting shall proceed in voice-only mode to ensure safety.
Google is also promising more accurate weather predictions on cars with Google Built-in thanks to the impending launch of the official Weather Channel app. This is in addition to many entertainment options that will let you make the most of long, dreary trips. The biggest addition is the official rollout of Amazon Prime Video to the Google Play Store for Android Auto. However, this app will be limited to select cars from Renault, Polestar, and Volvo for now. Besides these media and entertainment options, Google has also confirmed the availability of the Vivaldi browser for Android Auto and cars with Google Built-in.
Finally, Google confirmed that more cars will support the digital car key feature, currently supported by a limited number of cars. However, Google has confirmed that support will be added to more cars from Hyundai, Genesis, and Kia in the near future.