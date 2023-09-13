These New Android Auto Apps Could Help Make Your Commute More Productive

Google has announced a slew of new updates to its automotive-focused programs, Android Auto and Google Built-in for cars. The updates, aimed at improving the driving and parking experience on all supported vehicles, primarily focus on productivity and entertainment-centric aspects.

One of the most significant changes is the introduction of new productivity features. For example, users will now be able to attend meetings via voice using select meeting apps while on the move and access fresh entertainment options while parked. Google has partnered with several third-party developers to bring new apps to Android Auto, including ones that provide real-time weather updates while on the move.

In addition to these productivity and entertainment features, Google is also expanding support for the digital car key. This feature allows users to lock, unlock, and start their car using their smartphone, and it will now be available on more car models from select brands. All of these new features are beginning to roll out to users now, just in time for the onset of autumn in the Northern Hemisphere. They should be available on all supported devices in the coming weeks.