Android's New Holiday Update Lets You Share Your Car Keys Digitally

It's become a tradition for Google to issue a bunch of features ahead of the holiday season in December. The company started this trend two years ago — in December 2020 — after it rolled out a collection of features to a handful of Android 11-toting smartphones. A year later, in December 2021, Google released a similar holiday-eve update that introduced a host of features to select Android smartphones.

Among the features the December 2021 holiday update brought to Android included something called "Family Bell" — a feature aimed at helping families track their daily schedules — and a new "People and Pets widget" for Google Photos. In addition, last year's update added a new "Relive festive memories" option on Google Photos, along with a new Android Auto feature that allowed users to send quick replies to text messages. However, the most talked about feature addition with the 2021 update was the option to convert their phone into a car key. Unfortunately, this feature was restricted to a handful of BMW cars — and only worked with a few high-end Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel devices.

While we were not entirely sure if Google intended to release a Holiday Update for Android in 2022, the company, on Dec. 1, 2021, published a blog post confirming that they are indeed rolling out the 2022 Android Holiday Update soon.