Choosing Between Apple TV And Amazon's Fire Stick: Which Is Best For You?

This is an area where the pros and cons of each device can end up doing battle with each other, and what they mean to you depends exactly on what you're looking for.

Before you even turn on an Apple TV or Fire TV Stick, one key difference is obvious: The Fire TV Stick is an HDMI stick that plugs directly into your TV (or via the included HDMI extender), while the Apple TV is a 3.66-inch square box connecting to the TV via an HDMI cable. If your TV is wall-mounted, then the unobtrusive Fire TV Stick, which can be powered by your TV's USB port to reduce dangling cables, is arguably the better choice. If you were to use the Apple TV with a wall-mounted TV, then you'd be best off having some kind of equipment rack underneath the TV or using a TV-mounted holster such as the one Apple offers.

Once you turn the devices on, it's clear that the Apple TV has a more pleasing user interface, as it's significantly less cluttered than that of the Fire TV Stick. While it's improved in the last couple of years, the Fire TV Stick UI is always going to have a significant amount of screen real estate taken up by the Amazon promotions that are used to subsidize the device. The Apple TV 4K also has a couple of clear advantages on the hardware side: Eight to 16 times as much storage as the 8GB Fire TV Sticks depending on the model, and gigabit ethernet for those who need or prefer it to Wi-Fi. There are Fire Stick ethernet adapters, but none have gigabit speeds.