Is Paramount Plus Down (Or Is It Just You)? Here's How To Tell

If Paramount Plus is down on the server side, there isn't anything you can do about it beyond waiting for the problem to be fixed. If, however, the service doesn't seem to be down and the problem is only on your end, then there are a few proactive fixes you can try.

The first and simplest thing you can do is close the Paramount Plus app, then open it back up. Whether you're on a PC or a smart TV, a quick refresh can work wonders. With smart TVs and streaming players in particular, you can also try restarting your TV to clear out temporary files. If you're using Paramount Plus on a computer, you should try temporarily disabling things like ad blockers and VPNs, as they can mess with the Paramount Plus client.

No matter what kind of device you're using, you should also double-check your internet connection. If you're experiencing interruptions and signal drops, there could be a problem with your service, which is an entirely separate matter. Call or use the app of your wireless provider to see if there are any local outages.

If you're still not sure what to do, use the Paramount Plus contact page to send a help request, and a helper will get back to you with advice as soon as possible.