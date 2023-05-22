How To Get Paramount Plus On Your Roku Streaming Device

Once the Paramount Plus app shows up on your Roku's selection of installed channels, you can use the arrow keys on your Roku remote to select it and hit the OK button to launch the app. This should bring you to the Paramount Plus login page. From there, you can tap "Sign up for Paramount+" if you don't have an account yet. Follow the onscreen prompts and pick your desired subscription plan to finalize creating your account. You may be asked to enter your Roku PIN, which you can always update through your Roku account. Alternatively, you can also sign up for a Paramount Plus subscription through paramountplus.com.

You can also hit Sign In if you already have login credentials. You will be given options to sign in directly on your TV by providing your associated email address and password — both of which you will need to manually type in using the Roku remote — or by authenticating the login through the Paramount Plus website, either on a computer or mobile device. If you choose the latter (which is the easier of the two), take note of the code that will appear onscreen and enter the code into the device you're using to verify the login. You'll know the process is successful when the Paramount Plus home screen shows up on your TV.