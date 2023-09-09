The Privacy Setting You Need To Change If You Have A Substack Newsletter

Unforseen hurdles aside, Substack has become a fairly popular platform for people looking to publish (and get paid for) subscription-based newsletters — as well as people who are interested in said newsletters. However, there's a setting you might want to adjust before you set up your own subscriptions for others to join.

BlueSky user Molly Knight first noticed an issue when a customer sent an unsolicited text to her private phone number, asking for a refund for an unwanted subscription renewal. A solution for the unexpected invasion of privacy was provided by another BlueSky user, actioncookbook, who explained that it's the result of a setting for Stripe credit card transactions which is turned on by default.

If left unchecked, anyone who subscribes to your Substack will be able to view the phone number you provided when setting up your payment options — in addition to the address you provide. For the time being, at least (unless or until Stripe changes the default when setting up an account like this), you're going to have to manually adjust your Stripe options to keep these personal details hidden from your Substack customers.