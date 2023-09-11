The Shoebox Hack That'll Make Using A Power Drill Much Safer On Your Eyes

As cool as it is to pierce the proverbial heavens with a power drill, it's no secret that those drill bits create quite a bit of waste. When drilling into a surface either on a wall or in your ceiling, a lot of dust gets created, and thanks to the centrifugal force from the drill, often blown all over the place. That dust can get right into your face if you're standing nearby (which you are, since you're holding the drill), which can be extremely hazardous for your eyes, among other things.

It's for this reason that safety goggles are an absolute must while working with power drills, but while safety goggles can definitely help keep dust out of your eyes, they won't stop it from getting all over the rest of your face, not to mention your room. What we need here is a D.I.Y. solution to keep all that loose dust in one place, safely away from your delicate face bits and carpet. What we need is the gold standard of grade school diorama projects: a shoebox.