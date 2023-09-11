You Can Still Create A Nintendo Switch Mii If You Know Where To Look
Alongside the release of the Nintendo Wii in 2006, Nintendo introduced a new form of custom avatar to go with the Wii's burgeoning ecosystem, Miis. Miis were cute little people you could create in the image of yourself, your friends, and your family, or rough approximations of your favorite cartoon characters. Besides denoting accounts, Miis could be used as playable characters in many Wii games, with the most prominent example being "Wii Sports." Seeing a little character with a face like your own boxing and playing baseball was one of the big appeals of that game and, by extension, the Wii.
Miis were a staple of Nintendo software up through the 3DS's lifespan, though with the release of the Nintendo Switch, they were deemphasized a fair bit in favor of ordinary profile icons. While Miis aren't at the forefront of Nintendo's ecosystem anymore, they're not gone entirely. You can still make Miis on your Switch and even use them in certain games. You just need to know where to look.
How to make a Mii on Switch
In the Wii days, the Mii Channel would be right on the console's home menu, obvious for all to see and click on. By comparison, the way you make Miis on the Switch is a bit more out of the way.
- Power on your Nintendo Switch console and proceed to the Home menu.
- On the Home menu, select the gear icon to open the System Settings.
- Scroll down and select the Mii option.
- Select Create/Edit a Mii.
- On the Mii menu, select Create New Mii.
There are three ways you can create an entirely new Mii. The first method is to start from scratch, allowing you to select the Mii's gender and customize it from the ground up. The second method is to select a Look-Alike, in which the Switch will give you an assortment of randomly generated Miis and let you use one as a template to edit further. The third method is to retrieve a Mii from an Amiibo figure. If you've saved a Mii to an Amiibo figure, you can retrieve it by touching the Amiibo to the NFC touchpoint, either on the right Joy-Con control stick or on the Switch logo on the Pro Controller.
What can you do with your Mii?
Nintendo Switch games aren't quite as accommodating as Miis as previous Nintendo consoles were. There are only around seven games on the system that allow you to use Miis, either as part of the regular gameplay or in some kind of special minigame. Still, making Miis for these games does give you an extra avenue of creativity, and it can be pretty fun to experiment. The coolest games that feature Mii support on the Switch are "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate," "Mario Golf: Super Rush," and "Miitopia."
In "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate," you can import Miis to create Mii Fighters, outfitting them with cool costumes and custom movesets. You can even use them to battle online, though only in casual matches.
In "Mario Golf: Super Rush," your Mii is the star of the game's story mode. Starting from a training camp in a small golfing village, you can build out your Mii's stats and equipment to create your ideal golfer, then tackle an entire golfing adventure!
In "Miitopia," Miis make up the entire cast of a fantasy RPG world. You can fill up a party with Miis, assign them roles, and watch them engage in battle and hijinks. There are even additional customization options for Mii creation in this game, like wigs, face paint, and more.