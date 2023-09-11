You Can Still Create A Nintendo Switch Mii If You Know Where To Look

Alongside the release of the Nintendo Wii in 2006, Nintendo introduced a new form of custom avatar to go with the Wii's burgeoning ecosystem, Miis. Miis were cute little people you could create in the image of yourself, your friends, and your family, or rough approximations of your favorite cartoon characters. Besides denoting accounts, Miis could be used as playable characters in many Wii games, with the most prominent example being "Wii Sports." Seeing a little character with a face like your own boxing and playing baseball was one of the big appeals of that game and, by extension, the Wii.

Miis were a staple of Nintendo software up through the 3DS's lifespan, though with the release of the Nintendo Switch, they were deemphasized a fair bit in favor of ordinary profile icons. While Miis aren't at the forefront of Nintendo's ecosystem anymore, they're not gone entirely. You can still make Miis on your Switch and even use them in certain games. You just need to know where to look.