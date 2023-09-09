Why Your Iphone's Battery Is Draining While Charging

Battery drain issues are often connected to the age of the device. Smartphones progressively lose their ability to hold a charge as they age. In some cases, the rate of deterioration means the charge drops faster than the charger can replenish the battery.

If your iPhone is not exactly the latest piece of hardware in town, chances are high you are either looking at a replacement battery or an entirely new smartphone. Thankfully, Apple gives iPhone users the ability to check the battery health of their iPhones. If the battery health approaches critical levels, iOS also sends you periodic notifications asking you to take the iPhone to a service center and get the battery replaced.

To find the battery health of our iPhone, go to Settings > Battery > Battery Health & Charging. If the battery health percentage is lower than 80%, it's about time you get it replaced.

In some instances of unexplained battery drain, the battery may not even be the source of the problem. There have been instances wherein the slow charging issue resulted from faulty charging bricks and cables. A faulty USB port may also be behind this issue. The best way to detect these issues is to borrow an alternate charger brick/cable combination from a friend/colleague/spouse and check whether the problem persists. If you deduce that the issue was due to a bad USB port, it's time you head to a repair center.