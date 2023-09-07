Hilton Will Make It Easier To Take Your Tesla On A Long Distance Road Trip
Slowly but surely, electric vehicles are increasing in number around the United States, with more and more drivers getting on board the wave of the future. Along with the proliferation of EVs has also come a natural increase in the number of EV chargers to accommodate them all. Besides chargers at gas stations, more are cropping up in public and private areas, particularly in the latter case, to attract more EV drivers to businesses. Hilton knows that more travelers are coming to its hotels in EVs, so it's getting ready to receive them properly.
On its official newsroom website today, the Hilton hotel chain announced the finalization of an expanded deal with prominent EV manufacturer Tesla to have universally compatible EV chargers installed at Hilton hotel parking lots all over North America. Starting in 2024, up to 20,000 Tesla Universal Wall Connectors will be cropping up at over 2,000 Hilton locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
More chargers for more travelers
Tesla's Universal Wall Connectors are designed to charge up not just Tesla vehicles but any EV designed for use in North American countries. With at least six of these chargers hooked up and standing by at Hilton hotel locations, the chain hopes it will become a primary destination for long-haul EV drivers, whether they just need a quick overnight stop-off or a week-long holiday.
"At Hilton, we are committed to meeting the changing needs of our guests who are looking for hotel experiences that complement their daily routines while offering exceptional hospitality," said Hilton chief brand officer Matt Schuyler. "Through this expanded agreement with Tesla, we are significantly changing the landscape of universal EV chargers in North America in an incredibly short amount of time. Across Hilton's family of award-winning brands, this network of EV chargers will offer our guests even more value with the convenience of much-needed overnight charging access in more locations."
According to statistics included in Hilton's press release, there has been a gradual increase in searches for Hilton locations with included EV chargers over the last several years. Over this past year, the presence of an EV charger, indicated by an in-site search, resulted in one of the highest conversions of searches to booked stays. The plan will also benefit Hilton's ongoing Travel with Purpose initiative, which proposes upgrades and policy changes prioritizing convenient, sustainable traveling.