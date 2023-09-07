Hilton Will Make It Easier To Take Your Tesla On A Long Distance Road Trip

Tesla's Universal Wall Connectors are designed to charge up not just Tesla vehicles but any EV designed for use in North American countries. With at least six of these chargers hooked up and standing by at Hilton hotel locations, the chain hopes it will become a primary destination for long-haul EV drivers, whether they just need a quick overnight stop-off or a week-long holiday.

Beginning in 2024, up to 20,000 @TeslaCharging Universal Wall Connectors slated to be installed at 2,000 @Hilton hotels in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Learn more: https://t.co/2HAREdIZJJ pic.twitter.com/0gCEMNvG03 — Hilton Newsroom (@HiltonNewsroom) September 7, 2023

"At Hilton, we are committed to meeting the changing needs of our guests who are looking for hotel experiences that complement their daily routines while offering exceptional hospitality," said Hilton chief brand officer Matt Schuyler. "Through this expanded agreement with Tesla, we are significantly changing the landscape of universal EV chargers in North America in an incredibly short amount of time. Across Hilton's family of award-winning brands, this network of EV chargers will offer our guests even more value with the convenience of much-needed overnight charging access in more locations."

According to statistics included in Hilton's press release, there has been a gradual increase in searches for Hilton locations with included EV chargers over the last several years. Over this past year, the presence of an EV charger, indicated by an in-site search, resulted in one of the highest conversions of searches to booked stays. The plan will also benefit Hilton's ongoing Travel with Purpose initiative, which proposes upgrades and policy changes prioritizing convenient, sustainable traveling.