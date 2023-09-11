Is TikTok Down (Or Is It Just You)? Here's How To Tell

When failing to log into an app or other service, a user's first thought will typically be that their internet connection has gone down. This is an issue that even those with the fastest connections and latest routers will face, sadly.

The first step to determine whether a lack of access to TikTok is a you problem, then, is to check whether your broadband is active elsewhere. Can you get online on your computer, smartphone, tablet, game console, or other device? If not, and you've opened up the settings to disconnect and connect again to no avail, you can move on to investigating the problem at the source: your router itself.

If your particular model has a reset button (as many Xfinity routers with their potentially confounding orange lights do), hold it and wait for the router to reboot. If not, the age-old method of switching it off, waiting for a minute or so, and switching it on again can be applied. Trying via mobile data is also recommended as a convenient way of discovering whether it's your connection or the app itself.

Needless to say, this is all moot if you're away from home and using another connection, but if you've tried these steps and can't get online, your network seems to be the issue. It's probably time to check for any communication from your service provider (in the case of a wider outage) or reach out to them yourself.