Why Your Xfinity Router Is Blinking Orange And How To Fix It

Our devices never seem to stop blinking at us. Smartphones have different colored lights for different types of notifications, for instance. It's just another way of calling us back to them yet again. These sorts of lights, however, are benign. Green, blue, white — these are the friendlier ones. When a device flashes a more alarming color, like red, it's often a sign that something's wrong. Just ask those who owned an Xbox 360 during those troubled times.

Xfinity's routers and modems utilize a range of different-colored lights. A solid white, for instance, indicates that the device is functioning normally, while a flashing white or red glow indicates that the Internet connection is intermittent or has been interrupted entirely. An orange blinking light on your router, meanwhile, can be a little more difficult to interpret.

Here are some of the potential issues or operating states that an orange light can indicate, as well as how to resolve the issue if there's a problem with the device. Even the best routers can be tricky at times, after all.