Why Your Xfinity Router Is Blinking Orange And How To Fix It
Our devices never seem to stop blinking at us. Smartphones have different colored lights for different types of notifications, for instance. It's just another way of calling us back to them yet again. These sorts of lights, however, are benign. Green, blue, white — these are the friendlier ones. When a device flashes a more alarming color, like red, it's often a sign that something's wrong. Just ask those who owned an Xbox 360 during those troubled times.
Xfinity's routers and modems utilize a range of different-colored lights. A solid white, for instance, indicates that the device is functioning normally, while a flashing white or red glow indicates that the Internet connection is intermittent or has been interrupted entirely. An orange blinking light on your router, meanwhile, can be a little more difficult to interpret.
Here are some of the potential issues or operating states that an orange light can indicate, as well as how to resolve the issue if there's a problem with the device. Even the best routers can be tricky at times, after all.
The meanings of the blinking orange light
An enigmatic orange light isn't necessarily a sign that a device is experiencing any technical difficulties. With Amazon Alexa, an orange light is a sign that the device is setting up. With Xfinity routers, the meaning of this signal can be similar – it is in the booting-up stage or is downloading (or attempting to download) a system update. As with any other device, these are temporary states, and if the light switches to a clear white, the router should have completed its update or reboot and be fully operational.
If this switch doesn't occur in short order, however, there would seem to be a connectivity issue with the router. Essentially, it's searching for a connection and failing to establish one. A red light clearly indicates that the Internet is unavailable, but orange can mean that it's available but weak or not consistent — as though the user is teetering on the edge of the limits of the Wi-Fi range.
What can you do, then, if your Xfinity router or modem is stubbornly refusing to make its connection? Here are some methods of fixing the orange light issue.
Restoring your Internet connection
The simplest methods are often the best place to start. Ensure that any other devices connected to the router (from your smartphone to your PC and anything else besides) are not connecting to the Internet either. By so doing, and having waited to see whether the update would complete, you can be certain that it's an Internet issue.
To resolve this, start with the most familiar steps. Xfinity routers, as with those of many other brands, can be unplugged, left alone for a short period, and then reconnected to force a restart. They can also be rebooted using the Reset button on the body. This simple act is often enough to enable the router to re-establish its connection. Connectivity issues, however, may lie with your provider rather than the router itself. If you have another router, determine whether it can connect (or its connection can be restored) in the same manner as above.
The service provider will alert users to any outages or maintenance work that may interrupt your service, so it's important to check for any such communication. Failing that, contacting them will still allow you to determine whether the orange light is indicating a wider issue with your Internet service.
Other potential solutions
As touched on previously, the orange light may signal a weaker connection. This can be caused by a sub-optimal placement of the router, so be sure to check your signal strength on other devices. To resolve this, reposition it in your home to be closer to your primary devices, where walls or other features cannot limit its reach. The placement of your router can have a huge impact on its performance, so don't underestimate this factor.
On the subject of other devices, it's possible that the root of the issue could be the outlet the router is plugged into. A loose plug or component of the wiring can be simple to resolve, but it may require the help of an expert.
Fortunately, those experts are ready and willing when customers need them. Xfinity's Status Center allows you to determine whether the local area is subject to any issues that could affect the device, while the company's extensive customer services options can help with diagnostic efforts and, of course, provide technicians if you are unable to resolve the issue yourself.